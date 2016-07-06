Starbucks Overcharged Some People Because It Rolled Out A Price Hike Too Soon

The price increase was due to roll out on July 12, but it was released across the company's U.S. stores on July 1 due to a system error.

"As a result, some customers were charged incorrectly," it said in a press statement on Friday. "The maximum any customer could have been overcharged is 30 cents per beverage. The error has been corrected and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The error was resolved by Saturday, according to the company.

Customers who were overcharged may receive a refund by calling the company's customer service number at 1-800-782-7282.