Someone Posted These Hilarious Animal Facts All Over The Los Angeles Zoo

news / lol

"Flamingos are monogamous. Except for Phillip, that cheating bastard."

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 5, 2016, at 3:04 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Zoo staff recently noticed something odd about signs posted near some of their exhibits — particularly regarding the "facts."

@itravel_agent_roslyn / Via instagram.com

Turns out, they were part of an elaborate prank.

"The fake signs were posted around the zoo on June 30 by a guest without our knowledge, but they were promptly taken down by zoo staff," zoo spokesperson Sarah Agronow told BuzzFeed News.

@ashergram / Via instagram.com

Comedian Jeff Wysaski, who is known by his stage name, "Obvious Plant," took responsibility for the prank.

@obviousplant / Via instagram.com
Wysaski has previously posted recommendations at a bookstore and altered motivational quotes.

Some people found Wysaski's animal facts pretty clever.

Obvious Plant / Via Facebook: obviousplant

"I really should not be reading these at work..."

Wendi Raven Patrick / Via Facebook: obviousplant

Other were totally behind Wysaski's "animal facts."

Obvious Plant / Via Facebook: obviousplant
"This is not a fake fact, this is 100% true," one person commented.

Matthew Green / Via Facebook: obviousplant

The more you know...

Obvious Plant / Via Facebook: obviousplant

Wysaski did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

