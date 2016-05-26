BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Python Bit A Man's Penis While He Squatted Over A Toilet

news

A Python Bit A Man's Penis While He Squatted Over A Toilet

Ouch.

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 26, 2016, at 12:20 p.m. ET

A 38-year-old Thai man is recovering in a hospital after a 10-foot python slid through his home plumbing and chomped on his penis, according to the AP.

BBTV CH7 Thailand via AP

Attaporn Boonmakchuay told Thai TV Channel 7 he was using the toilet in his home in Chachoengsao Province on Wednesday when the snake bit his penis, according to the AP.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Associated Press / Via youtube.com

The man fought to remove the snake for a half hour. Eventually he was able to free himself with the help of his wife.

She tied a rope around the snake as Attaporn opened its jaws before passing out.

Emergency workers took apart the toilet to free the snake, which was still entwined in the plumbing.

Associated Press / Via youtube.com

A Thai newspaper reported the snake was released back into the wild, according to the AP.

Attaporn is expected to recover.

"He has a really good attitude... even though his own wife and children were in shock," said hospital director Dr. Chutima Pincharoen. "He's been smiling and giving interviews all day from his bed."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT