A Python Bit A Man's Penis While He Squatted Over A Toilet

A 38-year-old Thai man is recovering in a hospital after a 10-foot python slid through his home plumbing and chomped on his penis, according to the AP.

Attaporn Boonmakchuay told Thai TV Channel 7 he was using the toilet in his home in Chachoengsao Province on Wednesday when the snake bit his penis, according to the AP.

The man fought to remove the snake for a half hour. Eventually he was able to free himself with the help of his wife.

She tied a rope around the snake as Attaporn opened its jaws before passing out.