Small Online Retailers Were The Big Winners Over Black Friday Weekend

Smaller retailers grew faster in both revenue and mobile purchases over Black Friday weekend compared to big retailers, according to Adobe Analytics data.

While Best Buy, Target, and Walmart competed heavily to offer an avalanche of shopping deals over the post-Thanksgiving weekend, the biggest winners to emerge from the fray are small online businesses.

The boost in small-business growth over Black Friday weekend underscores the rise of digitally native small businesses that have the same elements as traditional local brick-and-mortar businesses — smaller teams, unique products, relatively modest annual revenues — but that are built entirely online and are now competing with the Targets of the world for holiday shopping market share.



Smaller retailers grew faster in both revenue and mobile usage over this year's peak holiday shopping weekend, compared to large retailers, according to Adobe Analytics data, which measures 80% of transactions at the largest 100 US online retailers. Small businesses with less than $10 million in annual revenue have seen profits grow twice as quickly as companies 10 times their size year over year for the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, the company added. They also turned mobile visits into purchases at a 30% higher rate than large retailers.

It was also a big win for Shopify, which plays host to many of these small retailers. More than 500,000 Shopify merchants sold over $1 billion in merchandise during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, Shopify told BuzzFeed News. At its peak, Shopify merchants generated more than $1 million of transactions in just one minute.

Meanwhile, small businesses on Amazon's marketplace sold nearly 140 million items to shoppers over the weekend. Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, tweeted that Cyber Monday "was the biggest day ever for sellers on Amazon."

“This is just the beginning of the holiday season," Wilke added in a press statement. "We’ll continue to offer incredible deals and a vast selection of unique products, with fast and free shipping options all season long, and every day.”

