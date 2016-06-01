BuzzFeed News

A City Put Up A Statue Of Two Girls Taking A Selfie Because Of Course

By Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

Posted on June 1, 2016, at 9:06 a.m. ET

A town in Texas has beautified one of its parks with a shining bronze statue of two girls taking a selfie.

@alexisburrmann / Via Twitter: @alexisburrmann

The "selfie" statue outside of Sugar Land City Hall is part of a 10-piece collection donated by city resident Samuel Levin through the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation, the city of Sugar Land said in a statement on Friday.

"The inclusion of [the] sculpture in the Town Square plaza aligns with the continued vision of the City and the Legacy Foundation's commitment to establish cultural arts amenities that 'provide and/or support activities and facilities that enrich the artistic, cultural, educational, and historical character of Sugar Land,'" it said.

The sculpture, which cost $32,500, was installed to represent "activities that occur in the Square," according to an April 2014 Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting document.

@dafe_ogbojo / Via Twitter: @dafe_ogbojo

People are split over the "selfie" statue.

@alexisburrmann / Via Twitter: @alexisburrmann
Some people have some questions for Levin and the city.

@ScrewTapeBangin / Via Twitter: @ScrewTapeBangin

But other people think the city's new statue will set us up to surprise — or confuse — some archaeologists in the future.

@AstrosTracker / Via Twitter: @AstrosTracker

The city plans to announce an unveiling ceremony to commemorate the donation at a later date.

