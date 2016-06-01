A City Put Up A Statue Of Two Girls Taking A Selfie Because Of Course

A town in Texas has beautified one of its parks with a shining bronze statue of two girls taking a selfie.

The "selfie" statue outside of Sugar Land City Hall is part of a 10-piece collection donated by city resident Samuel Levin through the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation, the city of Sugar Land said in a statement on Friday.

"The inclusion of [the] sculpture in the Town Square plaza aligns with the continued vision of the City and the Legacy Foundation's commitment to establish cultural arts amenities that 'provide and/or support activities and facilities that enrich the artistic, cultural, educational, and historical character of Sugar Land,'" it said.