People Are Really Into This "Sexy" Horse With Handsome Looks

He's their mane man.

By Leticia Miranda

Posted on May 25, 2016, at 4:29 p.m. ET

This is Frederik the Great. He's a Friesian stallion living in the Ozarks, according to his website. And some people find him very hot.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

Frederik the Great, his actual full name, has a Facebook page that has garnered over 17,000 loyal followers who regularly comment on his beauty. He is pretty beautiful.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

That hair flowing in the wind as he gallops around a green field.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

His brute strength and shiny coat glistening in the sun.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion
People have called him "stunning" and "beautiful" in comments on his Facebook pictures over the years.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

Others in Frederik's fanbase say he is simply breathtaking.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

"So sexy and gorgeous," one woman wrote.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

"I wish I could just touch and 'smell' him just once," wrote one person.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion
Some people were surprised by how attracted they were to Frederik the Great.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

And Frederik, or whoever is running his Facebook page, rather, has a lot of love for his fans back.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

"REAL PRINCESSES DON'T KISS TOADS! signed, Frederik the Great."

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

"SHOWING OFF for the girls in the other pasture."

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion
They were apparently impressed.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

"The girls are extremely pleased."

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion

😮 😮 😮 😮

Frederik the Great, the Fabio of horses.

Frederik the Great / Via Facebook: frederikthegreatfriesianstallion
