Soon You Can Rent Those Damn Expensive West Elm Pillows You Can't Afford

The dream of one day graduating from an Ikea futon to a West Elm mid-century modern living room that says “I make enough to have nice stuff” is now a little more attainable. Beginning this summer, bundles of West Elm textiles for living rooms and bedrooms will be available to rent through the retail rental subscription company Rent the Runway.

West Elm will offer 26 exclusive bundles of decorative pillows, throws, shams, quilts, and coverlets designed for living rooms and bedrooms through Rent the Runway’s $159 a month unlimited subscription. It is the first time Rent the Runway has expanded its products outside of apparel and accessories. Rent the Runway’s unlimited subscription costs $159 a month and lets you rent out four items at a time. (Admittedly, that’s still a lot of money for many people.) Each West Elm bundle will count as one item through the subscription.

“People think about their homes as a reflection of their personal style,” Maureen Sullivan, chief operating officer with Rent the Runway, told BuzzFeed News. “I think our subscribers are really embracing the rent lifestyle and removing the burden of ownership, and home has continued to pop up for our subscribers.”

Coresight Research, a research and advisory firm specializing in retail and technology, found in a February survey that people in their late teens and twenties are the most likely to rent or use resale or subscription services for apparel. About 27% of surveyed shoppers between the ages of 18 and 29 reported that they had used resale sites or subscription sites for apparel, according to Coresight. It found that a total of 20% of all US consumers had used resale websites or rental services or subscription services for apparel or shoes.