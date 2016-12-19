'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Production Company To Pay Workers $411,000 In Backpay

An investigation found the company failed to pay overtime to staff working on Bravo TV's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

The production company behind Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta will pay $411,000 in backpay to hundreds of workers who did not receive overtime pay, the New York Attorney General's office announced Monday.

A investigation looking at practices from January 1, 2009 to the present found production assistants and associate producers for True Entertainment often worked 50 hours per week, and sometimes as many as 72 hours. But they were never paid overtime as required by law.

“My office is committed to enforcing overtime laws, which guarantee fair compensation for putting in long hours, and discourage employers from assigning extremely long workweeks,” New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.



Production assistants and associate producers were responsible for crowd control, making travel arrangements, obtaining releases from people appearing on camera, and logging footage. These duties made them eligible for protection under federal and state overtime laws.

True Entertainment, which also produces The Real Housewives of Potomac, did not immediately reply to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.