People Are Pissed My Pillow Supports Donald Trump

Now people are swearing off My Pillows, "the official pillow of the National Sleep Foundation!"

My Pillow — the endlessly advertised "machine washable and dryable" pillow that promises to be "the most comfortable pillow you'll ever own!" and help users "get more REM sleep" — has drawn the attention of law enforcers in California.

The TV informercial star and newly declared Donald Trump supporter settled a lawsuit brought by the District Attorney of Alameda County accusing the company of making false claims that the pillow could treat insomnia, sleep apnea, and fibromyalgia.

For roughly $1 million in civil penalties, the Minnesota-based company settled accusations that it lacked "competent and reliable scientific evidence" to support claims that the pillow could treat serious health conditions, including temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders. The state also claimed that while My Pillow said it was selected as "the official pillow of the National Sleep Foundation," it failed to disclose its financial ties with the sleep advocacy organization.