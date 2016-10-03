Phony Lawyer Arrested For Scamming Undocumented Immigrants

Edwin Rivera was arrested in New York on Monday for failing to comply with a court order prohibiting him from posing as an attorney for undocumented immigrants seeking legal help.

Edwin Rivera, 68, operated a Bronx office called Inmigracion Hoy News Today, where he posed as a lawyer with over 30 years of experience. But he is not a licensed attorney, the New York Attorney General's office said in a statement, and he collected tens of thousands of dollars in fees for immigration work he was not qualified to do — and often failed to do.

Rivera charged clients "significant sums" to prepare immigration applications for lawful permanent residency in the United States, the Attorney General's investigation said. It found the applications were filed improperly, or not at all, and Rivera refused to issue refunds.

“My office won’t tolerate fraudsters who line their pockets by defrauding some of our most vulnerable communities,” said Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. “The arrest of Mr. Rivera underscores my office’s commitment to protecting all New Yorkers from unscrupulous immigration service providers, particularly against repeat offenders.”

Rivera has been ordered to serve up to six months in prison and pay $34,331 in fines and restitution to his victims.

