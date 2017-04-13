People's Perception Of United Airlines Has Hit A 10-Year Low

Footage of a man being dragged off a flight sent United's consumer perception levels plummeting this week, according to a YouGov survey.

United Airlines has hit a 10-year low in consumer perception, according to a daily tracking poll that surveys the public image of thousands of brands around the world.

The company's reputation score, as measured by YouGov BrandIndex, had fallen to -28 by Wednesday, meaning 28% more people have heard negative stories about the company than positive ones. On Saturday, before a video emerged showing a man being violently removed from an overbooked United flight, the company's score was +3.

"United was really insensitive and callous in this particular case," YouGov BrandIndex CEO Ted Marzilli told BuzzFeed News. "The initial response defending or supporting the policy I think was really tone deaf."

United's drop in consumer perception marks the steepest decline for a US airline since last August, when Delta's computers failed, causing thousands of cancelled flights. It took Delta's reputation score only a few days to recover from that crisis.