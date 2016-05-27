BuzzFeed News

People Are Turning This Brutal National Spelling Bee Winner Into A Meme

"Children are terrifying."

By Leticia Miranda

Posted on May 27, 2016, at 12:36 p.m. ET

For the third year in a row, the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in a tie. Nihar Saireddy Janga, an 11-year-old from Austin, Texas, and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar, a 13-year-old from Painted Post, New York, were declared co-champions Thursday night.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

From left: Nihar Janga, 11, of Austin, Texas, and Jairam Hathwar, 13, of Painted Post, N.Y.

But the tie came after hours of grueling competition and intimidating mind games by Nihar to unravel his competitor, Jairam.

A Vine created by Sports Illustrated's The Cauldron, which has garnered over 3.4 million loops in just 13 hours, captures Nihar's brute competitiveness.

People immediately saw this kid was vicious AF.

Anil Dash @anildash

"Children are terrifying," said one person.

Jeva Lange @Jee_vuh

"This dude is harder than algebra," said another person.

Rich Graham @biggerfish

But while some people shuddered at Nihar's cold stare and taunting applause, other people turned it into memes to clap back at anyone who doubted them.

James Harness @JamesHarness

Other people used that death stare as political commentary.

Broderick Greer @BroderickGreer

Some homebodies saw the doubt in their friends' faces when they lie on Twitter about going to the club.

Mina Kimes @minakimes

Other people said this is the look you give to a friend when you want to say, "I told you so."

cocca @coccacocca

Some were pretty pleased with the level of competition between Nihar and Jairam.

Alex Kantrowitz @Kantrowitz

Some people saw a future businessman in Nihar's sheer intensity.

Leo Sevigny @LearncoachLeo

Then after all the bitter competition, Nihar left Jairam hanging when he went for a high five to celebrate their shared victory.

Mark J. Burns @markjburns88

💀 💀 💀 💀 💀

The long and short of it? Don't mess with Nihar.

The Cauldron / Via vine.co

