People Are Turning This Brutal National Spelling Bee Winner Into A Meme
"Children are terrifying."
For the third year in a row, the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in a tie. Nihar Saireddy Janga, an 11-year-old from Austin, Texas, and Jairam Jagadeesh Hathwar, a 13-year-old from Painted Post, New York, were declared co-champions Thursday night.
But the tie came after hours of grueling competition and intimidating mind games by Nihar to unravel his competitor, Jairam.
People immediately saw this kid was vicious AF.
"Children are terrifying," said one person.
"This dude is harder than algebra," said another person.
But while some people shuddered at Nihar's cold stare and taunting applause, other people turned it into memes to clap back at anyone who doubted them.
Other people used that death stare as political commentary.
Some homebodies saw the doubt in their friends' faces when they lie on Twitter about going to the club.
Other people said this is the look you give to a friend when you want to say, "I told you so."
Some were pretty pleased with the level of competition between Nihar and Jairam.
Some people saw a future businessman in Nihar's sheer intensity.
Then after all the bitter competition, Nihar left Jairam hanging when he went for a high five to celebrate their shared victory.
💀 💀 💀 💀 💀
The long and short of it? Don't mess with Nihar.
