People Sure Have A Lot Of Feelings About Instagram's New Look

"Instagram is the reason I have trust issues."

By Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 12, 2016, at 9:15 a.m. ET

Posted on May 11, 2016, at 10:54 a.m. ET

Instagram released a new logo and interface design on Wednesday, replacing the old Polaroid-like camera image with a sleek rainbow gradient.



Instagram

The new layout also "puts more focus on your photos and videos without changing how you navigate the app," said the company in a statement.

"Our updated look reflects how vibrant and diverse your storytelling has become," it added.

But that message was lost among some people who woke up to the new logo with dazed reactions.

@bashedvocals

People didn't even recognize their own iPhone screens.

@boogah
Some people were actually pretty excited about the new look.

@angelsxobands

"It's a Christmas miracle."

@ugmonk

Other people were a little suspicious of the new look.

@brandontgendron

"THIS IS BAD PUT IT BACK"

@joelcifer
But the new look raised several important questions...

@lovethejdbiebs

Was a Microsoft background the inspiration?

@4evrmalone

Some people were more upset that their timelines are no longer chronological.

@heyitsreginaa

"SOMEONE FIX THIS."

@Mirandaalynn

Like it, loathe it, or couldn't care less, the app redesign is here to stay.

@blackmon

Let's all take a moment to say farewell to this old guy. How will future generations know what cameras look like now?

@macfixer
