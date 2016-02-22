BuzzFeed News

This Photo Of Mark Zuckerberg Has People Predicting A Grim Future

"A quick glimpse at our dystopian future."

By Leticia Miranda

Posted on February 22, 2016, at 12:18 p.m. ET

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company's partnership with Samsung and his vision for a virtual reality future at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday.

Facebook: zuck / Via Facebook: zuck

The entire audience at the Mobile World Congress, an international conference on mobile technologies, wore a pair of Samsung's VR Gear as Zuckerberg walked to the stage without notice.

When the audience removed the goggles, they were shocked to see Zuckerberg had entered the room.

Zuckerberg told the audience that when he was 11 he would "sketch images of a world where you could not only navigate to a 2D website, but transport yourself to a completely different place in reality."

"I've been waiting for it to be possible to create this experience, and today it finally is," he said.

He announced every pre-order of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will ship with a free Gear VR.

But one of Zuckerberg's photos had some people a little disturbed.

A photo for our time, and a slightly unsettling one #vr #samsung #mwc16
Neil the copywriter @neilwheatley

Some people saw a "glimpse at our dystopian future."

A quick glimpse at our dystopian future.
Kyle Fall @kylefall

People saw a future of digital zombies led by this casually dressed overlord.

This photo of our new overlord marching amongst his plugged in subjects is really something
Owen Williams ⚡️ @ow

Our new "virtual reality with our leaders walking by us."

is this picture an allegory of our future ? the people in a virtual reality with our leaders walking by us.
Nicolas Debock @ndebock

Even more grim, maybe this overlord will lead us while also living in virtual reality.

Twitter: @darth

A few people referenced Apple's iconic "1984" commercial.

drew olanoff @drew

Some people saw a Matrix sequel.

The Matrix 4 looks tight
Gabriella Paiella @GMPaiella

*poster* @ndebock
darth!™ @darth

And they saw those future humans from Wall-E.

This Zuckerberg photo reminds me of the Wall-E human dystopia sequence
St_Hill @St_Hill

Other people predicted Zuckerberg's end.

And some took the chance to make fun of GOP presidential candidate Marco Rubio.

“I’m holding the House Cup and the Quidditch Cup—I’m Quidditch captain, too! And I'm President!” @MikeIsaac
darth!™ @darth

Some people kind of panicked.

facebook.com

"We will become your slaves."

facebook.com

It led some people to write straight-up poetry about the way we experience the world.

facebook.com

But other people didn't really care and decided to embrace the times.

facebook.com
