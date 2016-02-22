This Photo Of Mark Zuckerberg Has People Predicting A Grim Future

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company's partnership with Samsung and his vision for a virtual reality future at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday.

The entire audience at the Mobile World Congress, an international conference on mobile technologies, wore a pair of Samsung's VR Gear as Zuckerberg walked to the stage without notice.

When the audience removed the goggles, they were shocked to see Zuckerberg had entered the room.

Zuckerberg told the audience that when he was 11 he would "sketch images of a world where you could not only navigate to a 2D website, but transport yourself to a completely different place in reality."

"I've been waiting for it to be possible to create this experience, and today it finally is," he said.

He announced every pre-order of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will ship with a free Gear VR.