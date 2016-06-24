People Pulled This Sea Turtle From The Ocean To Take Pictures With It

The turtle will be released back into the ocean as soon as it is fully recovered from its injuries.

A group of people on a beach in Jiyeh, Lebanon, took pictures with a sea turtle that was hauled ashore, where it suffered a serious head injury, a government spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The Lebanese Civil Defense, the country's emergency services agency, told BuzzFeed News it received an alert about the injured turtle on June 14.

The turtle, which is estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, was found with a head wound.

In a statement, the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture said it suspects the turtle may have been hit with a sharp object on its head.