People Are Sharing Photos Of #TwoMenKissing In The Wake Of The Orlando Shooting
"Because we won't stop loving."
The father of Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people in an attack on the Orlando LGBT club Pulse on Sunday morning, said that his son had recently become enraged at the sight of two men kissing.
Mateen told NBC that a few months ago, Omar was angered by two men kissing in Miami, especially because it took place in front of his wife and 3-year-old son.
"They were kissing each other and touching each other, and he said: 'Look at that. In front of my son, they are doing that,'" said the father. "And then we were in the men's bathroom, and men were kissing each other."
The elder Mateen told NBC that the experience "affected" his son, leading some to speculate the incident could have set the gunman off.
So in response to the claims, people have started to share photos of men kissing each other on social media under #TwoMenKissing.
People shared passionate kisses...
Sweet kisses...
And cute kisses.
"Get used to it," one person wrote.
A lot of people shared photos of them and their partners.
"We will not hide our love!"
"Because we won't stop loving."
