People Are Sharing Photos Of #TwoMenKissing In The Wake Of The Orlando Shooting

Mateen told NBC that a few months ago, Omar was angered by two men kissing in Miami, especially because it took place in front of his wife and 3-year-old son.

"They were kissing each other and touching each other, and he said: 'Look at that. In front of my son, they are doing that,'" said the father. "And then we were in the men's bathroom, and men were kissing each other."

The elder Mateen told NBC that the experience "affected" his son, leading some to speculate the incident could have set the gunman off.