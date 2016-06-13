BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Sharing Photos Of #TwoMenKissing In The Wake Of The Orlando Shooting

news

People Are Sharing Photos Of #TwoMenKissing In The Wake Of The Orlando Shooting

"Because we won't stop loving."

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 13, 2016, at 12:59 p.m. ET

The father of Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people in an attack on the Orlando LGBT club Pulse on Sunday morning, said that his son had recently become enraged at the sight of two men kissing.

Omar Mir Seddique Mateen
Omar Mateen / Myspace

Omar Mir Seddique Mateen

Mateen told NBC that a few months ago, Omar was angered by two men kissing in Miami, especially because it took place in front of his wife and 3-year-old son.

"They were kissing each other and touching each other, and he said: 'Look at that. In front of my son, they are doing that,'" said the father. "And then we were in the men's bathroom, and men were kissing each other."

The elder Mateen told NBC that the experience "affected" his son, leading some to speculate the incident could have set the gunman off.

So in response to the claims, people have started to share photos of men kissing each other on social media under #TwoMenKissing.

@kmsoehnlein / Via Twitter: @kmsoehnlein
@shadipetosky / Via Twitter: @shadipetosky

People shared passionate kisses...

@one_last_look / Via Twitter: @one_last_look

Sweet kisses...

H. Jamal Mccrainey / Via facebook.com

And cute kisses.

@pacjunior2 / Via Twitter: @pacjunior2

"Get used to it," one person wrote.

@JohanvanBerkel / Via Twitter: @JohanvanBerkel

A lot of people shared photos of them and their partners.

@sfjeph / Via Twitter: @sfjeph

"We will not hide our love!"

Filberto Ascencio / Via facebook.com

"Because we won't stop loving."

Ken Dinh / Via facebook.com