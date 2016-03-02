BuzzFeed News

People Are Apparently More Serious Than Ever About Moving To Canada After Super Tuesday

Google searches for "move to Canada" hit an all-time high.

By Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

Posted on March 2, 2016, at 3:55 p.m. ET

Something strange happened Tuesday night as the results from Super Tuesday's primaries and caucuses rolled in.

Searches for "how can I move to Canada" on Google have spiked +350% in the past four hours #SuperTuesday
Simon Rogers

Searches for "how can I move to Canada" on Google have spiked +350% in the past four hours #SuperTuesday

Google searches for "move to Canada" hit an all-time high as the results were announced, according to Google Politics.

Digging through the @google archives = searches for "move to Canada" have hit an all-time high. #Election2016
Google Politics

Digging through the @google archives = searches for "move to Canada" have hit an all-time high. #Election2016

Hillary Clinton for the Democrats and Donald Trump for the Republicans won several victories each.

People searched "how to move to Canada" in higher numbers than in 2004, when John Kerry ran against George W. Bush for the presidency.

Google Trends data shows that most of the searches for "how can I move to Canada" came from Massachusetts users, followed by Virginia, Illinois, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Alaska, and Colorado were the states participating in the Super Tuesday contests.

People actually overwhelmed Canada's immigration site.

YOU BROKE OUR INTERNET, AMERICA
Emma Loop

YOU BROKE OUR INTERNET, AMERICA

So, who's moving to Canada? A LOT of people, apparently.

so if trump wins the election, who else is moving to Canada?
nightly

so if trump wins the election, who else is moving to Canada?

Some people vowed to leave to Canada if Trump is elected president.

my family has confirmed that if Donald Trump wins, we're moving to Canada
spooky mack !

my family has confirmed that if Donald Trump wins, we're moving to Canada

Some people plan to move to Canada if Clinton is elected.

moving to Canada if Hillary is elected. 🇨🇦
Gloria Owens

moving to Canada if Hillary is elected. 🇨🇦

Other people are planning to leave if either one of them is elected.

If trump or hillary is elected I'm dippin out of the states and moving to canada
taylor wade

If trump or hillary is elected I'm dippin out of the states and moving to canada

Of course, it's unclear how many people will actually move. But who knows? The states may lose a sizable number of disgruntled voters after the elections in November.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
