People Are Really Upset Over This Girl's Sad Photo Of Her Grandma

People Are Really Upset Over This Girl's Sad Photo Of Her Grandma

Grandma Magdalene said she felt like a "fool" when no one showed up to her art show on Thursday.

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 6, 2016, at 1:57 p.m. ET

This is Lily Jourdan, a 17-year-old high school senior, and her sister Jenean, a 24-year-old family social services worker. They live in Thompson, Connecticut.

Lily Jourdan / Via facebook.com

Their 89-year-old grandmother, Magdalene Jourdan, has been painting for over 60 years, Jenean told BuzzFeed News.

Jenean Jourdan

This is one of her pieces.

View this post on Facebook
Thompson Public Library / Via facebook.com

Grandma Magdalene, who is originally from Montreal, Canada, hosted her first art reception at the Thompson Public Library on Thursday. It featured 43 of her pieces.

Thompson Public Library / Via Facebook: events
But Lily tweeted a HEARTBREAKING photo on Thursday night showing her grandmother distressed over the fact that almost NO ONE showed up to her art event.

Lily Jourdan / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

Jenean told BuzzFeed News that she was working and her sister had a softball game.

She said only two people from the town came to the event. Jenean's uncle and parents also attended.

"She felt like a fool," said Jenean.

"She worked all week writing captions for her paintings," Jenean said. "She got all dressed up and she was anticipating it for months."

Jenean Jourdan

The reception did not appear to be widely advertised. The Facebook event set up by the library shows no one was invited.

Magdalene has only been living in Thompson for two years, said Jenean. She said in a small town like that, with just about 9,400 people, it is not sufficient to advertise a reception with just a name if the person is new to the town.

Jenean said she never expected her sister's tweet of her grandma to take off on Twitter. It has already been retweeted more than 12,800 times and gained over 18,100 likes — along with a number of comments.

@potentia / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

People were really heartbroken over the photo.

@writeonzayn / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

There were lots of tears.

@goldvocals / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

Like, a lot of crying.

@bbabyjauregui / Via Twitter: @Hablasian
@octaviahalsey / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

People posted memes of crying.

@daniah_14 / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

And even photos of themselves with watering red eyes.

@TalaDuweik / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

Some people are really serious about packing a bag and going to see Grandma Magdalene's show before it ends on May 25.

@BreeanaLaQuea / Via Twitter: @Hablasian
Some people got angry at all the Thompson residents who didn't show up.

@galacticregion / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

People promised to be the best Grandma Magdalene fans if they ever got the chance to see her art show.

@fucklouies / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

Lily later tweeted a photo of her grandma's artist statement where she explains the joy she feels when people take pleasure in viewing her art.

@Hablasian / Via Twitter: @Hablasian

"The world is so full of violence and ugliness," she writes. "Let's counter balance it!"

She goes on to say that she is inspired by nature to paint.

"I love nature, the outdoors," she writes. "God's creation which is an endless source of inspiration. Come and see what I can do with rocks, driftwood, tree bark that may tell us a story."

Jenean said her grandma has not responded to her phone calls since the art show. She said she is probably sleeping because she was so upset on Thursday.

Jenean Jourdan

"She's pretty upset because its a big unveiling," she said. "It would've been a bigger deal if people had showed up."

