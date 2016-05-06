People Are Really Upset Over This Girl's Sad Photo Of Her Grandma

Grandma Magdalene said she felt like a "fool" when no one showed up to her art show on Thursday.

This is Lily Jourdan, a 17-year-old high school senior, and her sister Jenean, a 24-year-old family social services worker. They live in Thompson, Connecticut.

Their 89-year-old grandmother, Magdalene Jourdan, has been painting for over 60 years, Jenean told BuzzFeed News.

This is one of her pieces.

But Lily tweeted a HEARTBREAKING photo on Thursday night showing her grandmother distressed over the fact that almost NO ONE showed up to her art event.

Jenean told BuzzFeed News that she was working and her sister had a softball game.

She said only two people from the town came to the event. Jenean's uncle and parents also attended.

"She felt like a fool," said Jenean.