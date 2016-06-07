BuzzFeed News

People Are Really Torn Up About Burger King's Whopperito

People Are Really Torn Up About Burger King's Whopperito

Awesome or awful?

Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

June 7, 2016

Burger King's latest test product has the country split over whether it makes them want to say yuck or yum.

@grubgrade / Via instagram.com

It's called a "Whopperito."

Grubgrade describes the wrap as all the fixings that go into a typical Whopper with cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

But some people are already turned off by the description and advertised picture of the burger-burrito.

@ogtblake / Via Twitter: @ogtblake

Some people couldn't get past the name.

@iveyjanette_207 / Via Twitter: @iveyjanette_207
One person didn't like the idea of putting a burger in a tortilla.

@CrysROCSurworld / Via Twitter: @CrysROCSurworld

One person thought the Whopperito was too similar to McDonald's burger wrap, but with more toppings.

@DJSerQet / Via Twitter: @DJSerQet

"#MakeAHangoverWorse," said one person.

@bald_monkey / Via Twitter: @Bald_Monkey

But still, some people couldn't resist themselves.

@defunctzone / Via Twitter: @defunctzone
"I'd order a Whopperito in a high cholesterol heartbeat," said one person.

@echo4h / Via Twitter: @echo4h

Some people didn't understand what the big deal was about this new food mashup.

@joshhterry / Via Twitter: @JoshhTerry

"Why wasn't this a thing sooner?"

@joshua_nash / Via Twitter: @joshua_nash

A spokeswoman for Burger King told BuzzFeed News that the Whopperito is being sold by a franchisee on a "local level."

Customers have spotted the creation in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas, NBC News reported.

The company doesn't plan to sell the Whopperito nationally, the spokeswoman said.

