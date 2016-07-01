BuzzFeed News

People Are Posting Pictures Of Baby Butts Covered With A Peach Because It's Cute

Babies and peach fuzz.

By Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 1, 2016, at 1:32 p.m. ET

People on Instagram in Japan have been celebrating their babies by posting pictures of their tiny rear ends covered with a plump peach.

@mmoka / Via instagram.com

The 桃尻 hashtag, which means "peach" in English, appears to have taken off on Instagram after Kodomono featured pictures of baby butts covered in various fruit as part of a photo contest.

@_mizuiroorange_ / Via instagram.com
@wakkun2014 / Via instagram.com

Since then, people have been posting their own baby photos featuring the fuzzy fruit.

@zaki1103 / Via instagram.com
There are sleepy peach butts...

@aska.xoxo / Via instagram.com

Active peach butts...

@himaneko1103 / Via instagram.com

Literary peach butts...

@bbanggle2 / Via instagram.com

Double peach butts...

@mipepo / Via instagram.com

And even cherry peach butts.

@nico_smile000 / Via instagram.com

🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑

@asuka.08.20 / Via instagram.com
