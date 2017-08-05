People Are Furious That Hertz Cancelled Car Reservations For The Eclipse

Hertz told customers through robocalls that it is canceling their reservations due to overbooking during the weekend of the eclipse.

A number of Hertz customers received a robocall last week alerting them that their Portland, Oregon car reservations around the solar eclipse had been cancelled due to overbooking.

"We acknowledge that we unintentionally overbooked reservations for the Portland area for the days of the solar eclipse," Hertz told BuzzFeed News in a statement. "Some affected customers received initial phone calls last week from our local team to apologize for the inconvenience and discuss alternatives."

It said it has reached out to all customers whose reservations were cancelled to accommodate them.