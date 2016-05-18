A Fashion Show Closed To "Formation" With All White Models And People Were Pissed

"Now all WHITE ladies now let's get in formation."

Misha Collection, a Melbourne fashion company, closed its Australian Fashion Week show with a group of models walking to Beyoncé’s black pride anthem, "Formation." But many people are angry because the group didn't include a single black model.

Beyoncé's "Formation" has been touted as the artist's most politically-charged work in her music career.

The song is an unapologetic celebration of black culture — "I like cornbreads and collard greens, bitch" — and beauty — "I like my negro nose with Jackson Five nostrils."

In fact, the song is so politically charged that Beyoncé has defended the music video against accusations that it is "anti-police" for featuring images inspired by Black Lives Matter protests.