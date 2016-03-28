Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Went To The Obamas' Last Easter Egg Roll And It Was Adorable

This year marks the 138th White House Easter Egg Roll, which is a day of activities and games. Guests also get to participate in a "traditional" egg roll, which is essentially a race with an egg and spoon and nothing like the fried Chinese appetizer.

The president and the first lady welcomed guests on the South Lawn with the help of the Easter Bunny. The first lady told the crowd the day was bittersweet for the family.

"When Barack and I first got here, one of the goals that we had was to open up the White House to as many people from as many backgrounds as possible," she said, according to CBS News. "To open it up to our kids, to our musicians, to explore our culture, to expose families to health living and to just have a lot of fun and also to our military families."