Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Went To The Obamas' Last Easter Egg Roll And It Was Adorable
Jay Z and 30,000 other people were there too.
The Obamas ended their final year hosting the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday with an appearance from America's other leading family — Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy.
This year marks the 138th White House Easter Egg Roll, which is a day of activities and games. Guests also get to participate in a "traditional" egg roll, which is essentially a race with an egg and spoon and nothing like the fried Chinese appetizer.
The president and the first lady welcomed guests on the South Lawn with the help of the Easter Bunny. The first lady told the crowd the day was bittersweet for the family.
"When Barack and I first got here, one of the goals that we had was to open up the White House to as many people from as many backgrounds as possible," she said, according to CBS News. "To open it up to our kids, to our musicians, to explore our culture, to expose families to health living and to just have a lot of fun and also to our military families."
Michelle Obama told guests to expect "a little whip and a little Nae Nae." But she didn't mention that America's second family would be in attendance later...
And Blue Ivy looked adorable in a fluffy white coat and bunny ears.
😍 😍 😍 😍
She even got some one-on-one time with a few Sesame Street characters.
The day was full of activities, including story time with President Obama and the first lady, who read Where the Wild Things Are and The Rainbow Fish. They really got into it.
Other well-known people showed up at the event, including Shaquille O'Neal, who shot hoops with a few kids.
Idina Menzel was also there, and got some quality time in with the first dogs, Sunny and Bo.
And Charlie Brown and Snoopy from Peanuts made an appearance, and spent the day rolling around the grass.
About 35,000 people attended the event on Monday, according to the White House.
The theme of the day was "Let's Celebrate!" and, in honor of the First Lady's "Let's Move" initiative, included a "Fun Run" for guests.
It may have been the Obama family's last Easter Egg Roll at the White House, but it seems at least one little bunny may be looking to fill the role soon.
