BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Netflix Prices Are Increasing For Millions Of Subscribers And People Are Kind Of Chill About It

tech

Netflix Prices Are Increasing For Millions Of Subscribers And People Are Kind Of Chill About It

Netflix and chill just got $2 more expensive.

By Leticia Miranda

Headshot of Leticia Miranda

Leticia Miranda

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 8, 2016, at 2:13 p.m. ET

Netflix will become a bit more expensive for possibly millions of subscribers beginning in May, BuzzFeed News confirmed on Friday.

(Getty Images/AFP/Photo by Robert Sullivan)

"Netflix will be releasing a number of our members from price grandfathering on the HD plan," the company said in a statement.

In May, U.S. subscribers will be removed from the grandfathered plan. They will have the option to either pay $7.99 for Netflix's SD plan or continue with the company's HD plan for $9.99.

U.K. subscribers will begin to be moved off the old plan beginning later this month.

The rate increase is not exactly a surprise. The company has been slowly increasing its prices.

(Bloomberg via Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harrer)

Netflix told its shareholders in January that it would be "releasing a substantial number of our U.S. members from price grandfathering on the HD

plan."

"Given these members have been with us at least 2 years," it said, "we expect only slightly elevated churn."

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people were pretty devastated that the $2 price increase might mean they would have to part with the video streaming service.

@macmcdonald / Via Twitter: @macmcdonaId

Other people said anyone considering cutting off the service because of a small price increase must be cheap.

@TheKingLesbian / Via Twitter: @TheKingLesbian

Others noted how a typically cheap date night might become more expensive.

@mariodevon / Via Twitter: @mariodevon

And this person seems to be totally unaffected by the price change.

@_TheManiaX / Via Twitter: @_TheManiaX
ADVERTISEMENT

Some were just impressed how adult everyone was being over the news.

@angienessyo / Via Twitter: @angienessyo

To see if your subscription might be subject to a rate increase, go to your Netflix account profile and click "Your Account." A message similar to this will appear under "Plan Details."

Leticia Miranda for BuzzFeed

Netflix will also notify affected members by email.

We’d Totally Pay Way More For Netflix

buzzfeed.com

Your Netflix Subscription Is About To Get More Expensive

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT