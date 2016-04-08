Netflix Prices Are Increasing For Millions Of Subscribers And People Are Kind Of Chill About It

Netflix and chill just got $2 more expensive.

Netflix will become a bit more expensive for possibly millions of subscribers beginning in May, BuzzFeed News confirmed on Friday.

"Netflix will be releasing a number of our members from price grandfathering on the HD plan," the company said in a statement.

In May, U.S. subscribers will be removed from the grandfathered plan. They will have the option to either pay $7.99 for Netflix's SD plan or continue with the company's HD plan for $9.99.

U.K. subscribers will begin to be moved off the old plan beginning later this month.