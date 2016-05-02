This New Misty Copeland Barbie Has People Super Excited

The doll resembles Copeland's skin tone and physique, with the defined leg muscles of an athlete.

People are already buying up the doll in pairs.

Some people who weren't big Barbie collectors are now rethinking it for Copeland's doll.

Mattel senior vice president Lisa McKnight said in a statement that Copeland "is at the center of a cultural conversation around how women continue to break boundaries."

"As a brand, we want to honor women, like Misty, who are inspiring the next generation of girls to live out their dreams," she said "We know role play often leads to real 'play' in life and we're thrilled to celebrate Misty with her very own doll."

The doll is a part of Barbie's Barbie Sheroes program aimed at honoring female heroes including Ava DuVernay and Zendaya.

It is available for $29.95 and will be rolling out to retailers nationwide.