Macy's Wants To Turn Hundreds Of Its Own Workers Into Fashion Influencers

Macy's is looking for influencers in its own ranks.

Macy's plans to turn hundreds of its own employees into fashion influencers for its brand.

The program, called the Macy's Style Crew, started as a small group of Macy's staff. Now the company is asking for applications from current employees in its corporate offices and stores who want to be fashion influencers on social media this spring, Macy's senior vice president of fashion, Cassandra Jones, told BuzzFeed News.

"When you're looking at a fashion blogger — who I love — they're very limited in niche," Jones told BuzzFeed News. "What's cool about opening it up is we have people all over the country that have incredible style or unique style ... that can make them unique influencers in their community."

Macy's will offer "tiers and rewards" to influencers in the program as credit for online sales. But the payment tiers have not been confirmed, said Jones.

The company is prepared to roll out anywhere between a "few hundred to a couple thousand" influencers, she said. While Macy's is currently only taking internal applications for influencer positions, it plans to open the program to people outside of the company once it has finalized the program.

"It's game-changing as it moves along," said Jones.