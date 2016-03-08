BuzzFeed News

Leonardo DiCaprio's Old Family Photo Has Sparked A Debate About Women's Armpit Hair

Leonardo DiCaprio's Old Family Photo Has Sparked A Debate About Women's Armpit Hair

#FreeThePit

By Leticia Miranda

Posted on March 8, 2016, at 10:32 a.m. ET

Look at this picture of OSCAR-WINNING ACTOR Leonardo DiCaprio.

I know, I can't believe it finally happened either.
(AP Photo/Jordan Strauss)

I know, I can't believe it finally happened either.

Now look at this tender family photo of Leo with his parents, George and Irmelin, shared by All Day Media's History in Pictures just a couple days after his Oscar win.

Beautiful, right? WRONG.
History in Pictures / Via Facebook: historyallday

Beautiful, right? WRONG.

Because the world is a terrible place, this innocent family photo, reportedly taken in 1976, has sparked a pretty intense debate about Leo's mom's armpit hair.

History in Pictures / Via Facebook: historyallday

In just a week, the photo has amassed over 7,400 comments and 102,000 reactions, with people debating whether Leo's mom's armpit hair is shocking, totally natural, or just a sign of their ~bohemian lifestyle~ at the time.

This person said her "armpits are disgusting."

Via Facebook: historyallday

This person called her armpit hair "unladylike," adding that "feminism is stupid."

Via Facebook: historyallday

Another person said shaving is a choice, but "don't be offended when someone calls you dirty."

Via Facebook: historyallday

But a bunch of people rushed to support Leo's mom.

Via Facebook: historyallday
"DEAL WITH IT."

Via Facebook: historyallday

"GET OVER IT."

Via Facebook: historyallday

Others pointed out that "this was a different time."

Via Facebook: historyallday

While this lady highlighted the irony of belonging to "a generation that wants to 'free the nipple,' but freaks out when women have hair in their armpits."

Via Facebook: historyallday
This dude came right out and said he's turned on by hairy pits.

Via Facebook: historyallday

A couple of women even shared pictures of their unshaven pits in solidarity with Leo's mom.

Via Facebook: historyallday

"FREE THE PIT."

Via Facebook: historyallday

Amidst all this armpit debate, we almost lost sight of the REAL question here:

Via Facebook: historyallday

DiCaprio's public relations team did not immediately reply to BuzzFeed News' request for comment — probably because they literally had a thousand other things more important to do.

