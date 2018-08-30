Kylie Cosmetics Will Be At Ulta Beauty Stores And People Are Already Saving Their Coins

Kylie Cosmetics, which has made around $420 million in sales since its launch in 2015, will soon be available at Ulta Beauty stores "around the country," Kylie Jenner announced in a tweet on Thursday.

"We are pleased to confirm Kylie Cosmetics will launch exclusively in all Ulta Beauty stores and online this holiday season," an Ulta Beauty spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.



Until now, the only way to buy Kylie Cosmetics products was either online or in a pop-up shop. But this time, it's not temporary. The spokesperson confirmed Ulta Beauty plans to sell Kylie Cosmetics in stores and online for the foreseeable future.

