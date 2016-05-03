This Cop Rescued A Kitten Left In The Rain And Now They're A Crime-Fighting Duo Pawing out crime. Twitter

This is Cody Garrett, a 28-year-old cop in South Carolina. DonutOperator / Via instagram.com

Garrett, as he's called by nearly anyone who knows him, was working the late shift on Saturday night, he told BuzzFeed News. Another officer was responding to a call when he heard a small animal crying under a dumpster nearby.

Turns out it was this tiny kitten. Donut Operator / Via instagram.com

The officers brought the kitten back to the station, but weren't quite sure what to do with it. "I don't know why they didn't want it but I offered to take it," said Garrett. His cat, Toothless, was at home nursing four kittens and Garrett thought she might take in the abandoned kitten.

He scooped up the little stray and put her in a box for the ride home. Donut Operator / Via imgur.com

When he got home, he put the kitten down to meet Toothless. The kitty let out a stream of yellow poop, earning her name: Squirt. Donut Operator / Via imgur.com

She's also only about half the size of Toothless's other kittens, which are about 4 weeks old, said Garrett.

Toothless quickly embraced this tiny ball of fluff as one of her own. Donut Operator / Via imgur.com

Not to mention a new partner in fighting crime. Donut Operator / Via instagram.com

A partner who shares Garrett's affinity for facial hair. https://www.instagram.com/p/BE7HFBptUnC/?taken-by=donutoperator https://www.instagram.com/p/BE7HFBptUnC/?taken-by=donutoperator

😻 😻 😻 😻

Garrett is no stranger to rescuing abandoned animals on the job. Toothless is a cat he rescued from the streets last year as a kitten. He also recently posted photos on Imgur of a group of abused puppies he found while on patrol. http://imgur.com/gallery/btnty http://imgur.com/gallery/btnty

The night he took home Squirt, he also found an aging and blind dachshund wandering the streets. Donut Operator / Via imgur.com

He took the dog to the local humane society for care and adoption. "Animals kept popping up on me," he said.

Garrett, South Carolina's mustachioed superhero dog-and-cat-rescuing cop. Donut Operator / Via instagram.com