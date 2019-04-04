Jeff Bezos Is Still The Richest Person In The World After Finalizing Divorce Details With MacKenzie Bezos

MacKenzie Bezos announced in a tweet on Thursday Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will keep 75% of their shares in the company and voting control of her shares as the couple finalizes details of their divorce after 25 years of marriage. She also said Jeff will retain all interests in the Washington Post and aerospace company Blue Origin.

MacKenzie exits the marriage as one of the richest women in the world, and Jeff maintains his position as the world's richest person, according to Fortune.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends, " she said.