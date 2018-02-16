J.Crew Poached A Starbucks Executive To Improve Its Shopper Experiences

The waspy clothing company said Friday that it hired Adam Brotman, who is currently an executive vice president at Starbucks, as J.Crew's president and chief experience officer.

J.Crew continues to look everywhere but in the retail industry for top talent to revamp its business.

The apparel brand, known for its preppy clothing, told BuzzFeed News on Friday that it has hired Starbucks executive vice president Adam Brotman as president and chief experience officer. He starts his new position with the company in March.

J.Crew declined to provide further details to BuzzFeed News.

Brotman, who has been with Starbucks since April 2009, currently serves as its executive vice president of global retail operations and partner digital engagement. His most significant contribution to the company is the coffee retail giant's e-commerce and payments system. Brotman led the growth of the company's digital businesses, including its mobile order and payment systems, Starbucks cards, and its iPhone and Android apps.

The announcement comes as J.Crew looks for outside game changers to revive the company, which is billions in debt and has struggled to increase sales. The company's J.Crew brand sales fell 12% to $430.4 million in the third quarter. Its Madewell brand, which offers less preppy clothing than J.Crew and is aimed at younger women, is the company's only growing division, reporting a 13% increase in sales from the same time last year.

Last year, former West Elm president Jim Brett took up the reigns as the company's CEO. Brett is credited with overhauling West Elm's business into a brand that appealed to a generation of young shoppers seeking furniture that is a step up from Ikea.