J.Lo, Enrique Iglesias, And Sting Apparently Performed At A Russian Billionaire's Son's Wedding

The entire wedding was captured in more than 2,500 Instagram posts.

Said Gutseriev, the son of a Russian business tycoon, hosted a sparkling and luxe wedding on Saturday. But perhaps some of the wedding's most expensive elements were its star-studded live performances, according to guests on Instagram.

Wedding guests captured video and photos that seem to show Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, and Sting performing at 28-year-old Gutseriev's lavish wedding to Khadija Uzhakhovs.

The wedding was possible thanks to Mikhail Gutseriev, Said's father and a 58-year-old Russian billionaire, who has made the bulk of his wealth from his oil businesses. Oh, and he's been accused of tax evasion in the past.

Gutseriev fled Russia to London in 2007 after the government opened a criminal investigation into alleged "large-scale tax evasion" by Russneft, the oil company he founded. He returned to Russia in 2010 after the government dropped charges against him.

Since his return to Russia, the business tycoon took back ownership of Russneft and opened a second oil company, Neftisa. He has spent roughly $1.5 billion buying banks, pension funds, oil fields, factories, real estate companies, warehouses, and even a Russian radio station called Radio Chanson, according to Forbes. He has also bought two five-star hotels in Moscow.

He now has a net worth of $6.2 billion, according to Forbes, and writes songs for Russian performers on the side.