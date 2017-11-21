Ikea Recalls Malm Dressers — Again — After More Deaths Are Reported

The Swedish furniture company's Malm dresser is being recalled again after it received 91 reports of injuries to children.

Ikea's Malm dressers are under recall — again.

The second recall comes after the Swedish furniture company received 186 reports of tip-over incidents involving the Malm chests and dressers, including 91 reports of injuries to children, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall also affects several other dresser models, which Ikea lists on its website. IKEA received 113 reports of tip-overs with other recalled chests and dressers, including 53 reports of injuries to children.

"The most important part about this notice that went out is appealing to the consumer," Acting CPSC chair Ann Marie Buerkle told BuzzFeed News. "If they have children in their home, and if they're going to have grandchildren in their home, we hope they’ll take advantage of this recall and avoid any injuries or deaths in the future."

In June 2016, the company recalled of several dressers after six deaths. There have since been two additional deaths, the US CPSC told BuzzFeed News in an email.

In total, eight children have died due to Ikea chests and dressers tipping over, the agency reported Tuesday. The most recent death in May involved a 2-year-old boy in Buena Park, Calif. who became trapped under an unanchored 3-drawer Malm chest that tipped over.