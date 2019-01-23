Hulu Drops The Price Of Its Basic Plan Just After Netflix Announced Rate Increases

Hulu announced on Wednesday that it will drop the cost of its basic streaming plan — which is its most popular — to $5.99 a month from $7.99, a 25% decrease. But the cost of its live TV service will go up to $44.99 a month from $39.99, and its ad-free streaming option will remain $11.99 a month.

The changes, which go into effect Feb. 26, come after Netflix announced last week that its basic plan would increase by $1 to $8.99 per month, its high-definition plan with two simultaneous streams would go up by $2 to $12.99, and its premium plan with ultra HD quality and four simultaneous streams jumped by $2 to $15.99.