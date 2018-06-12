Guess's Cofounder Has Quit After A Sexual Harassment Investigation Found He "Exercised Poor Judgment"

Guess's Paul Marciano reached a $500,000 agreement with five people to settle allegations that he made inappropriate comments and advances, including kissing and groping.

Guess cofounder and chief creative officer Paul Marciano reached a nonconfidential agreement totaling $500,000 with five people to settle allegations that he made inappropriate comments and made "unwanted advances including kissing and groping," the company said in an SEC report on Tuesday.

He resigned on Monday effective immediately. Guess declined to provide additional comment to BuzzFeed News.

The settlement comes after independent investigators ended a four-month inquiry into allegations that Marciano acted inappropriately with models and photographers. The investigation was prompted by model Kate Upton's allegations that he groped her as a teen during a photo shoot in 2010.

"Paul came straight up to me, forcibly grabbed my breasts and started feeling them — playing with them actually," Upton told Time magazine in February. "After I pushed him away, he said, 'I’m making sure they’re real.'"

