Here’s What It’s Like To Be A Government Worker Relying On GoFundMe During The Shutdown

“My mom was saying she didn’t want to do it, but she was pretty much out of options.”

The US government shutdown has so far lasted 24 days and left an estimated 800,000 government employees without pay. With no end in sight for the longest US shutdown in history, workers and their families have turned to GoFundMe for support. Tiffany Cunningham Tiffany Cunningham and her mother, who works at the IRS.

Tiffany Cunningham launched one of hundreds of GoFundMe campaigns to support her mother, Karen Allen-Eastman, who has worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years. She and her husband depend on her income to pay their bills and the mortgage on their home in Cincinnati.

After the couple’s furnace blew out in December, they burned through their savings to fix it. Just days later, the government shut down. Cunningham and her family have loaned them money to get through the month, but their personal funds are getting low. “It was very much a last resort, and my mom was saying she didn’t want to do it. But she was pretty much out of options,” Cunningham told BuzzFeed News.

Federal workers who are also military veterans, TSA workers, employees with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, and workers with the US National Park Service, among others, have asked for donations on GoFundMe to survive the government shutdown. “We have never asked for help, because we are responsible with our money,” reads one plea. “But we can only budget when money is coming in, and now we are holding our breath as we watch the politicians in DC use our family, as well as 800,000 others, as pawns. We have no say in this, no choice.” Another reads that “due to the government shutdown, our family has no money left to survive. ...We need to feed our 2 year-old daughter and provide for her.” One person, who says they are a veteran and work for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, says, “I serve because that’s who I AM. I am asking the country that I served to now help me in my time need.”

Paul Coyle supports his two granddaughters and daughter on his income as a federal employee at the Department of the Interior. But after three weeks of no work, his daughter put out a call on GoFundMe for help Kathleen Coyle

Katie Coyle, Paul’s daughter, told BuzzFeed News that the 67-year-old federal worker can’t retire because his income supports the entire family. He lost his wife, and he started looking after his granddaughters after their mother passed away. Katie helps out as a stay-at-home aunt caring for the girls, one of whom uses a wheelchair. “I haven’t paid any bills,” Katie told BuzzFeed News. “We’re still living off the paycheck we got on [the] first. I’m behind on the mortgage and we haven’t paid anything else.” To add salt to the wound, both Katie and Paul voted for Trump. But Katie said they’re both disheartened by how Trump is holding federal workers hostage because Democrats haven’t agreed to fund the US–Mexico border wall. “If he was CEO of the company he would be fired,” she said. “Firing your employees because you’re not getting what you want — it’s basically telling your supporters, ‘It’s ok if you lose your house or job as long as I get what I want.’”





And for Jessica Appel, getting a government job last year was like hitting the lottery. She told BuzzFeed News that she and her boyfriend thought it’d mean more stable income. But the government shutdown has changed that for the young family. Jessica Appel