U.S. Presidential Candidates Respond To Brussels Terror Attacks

Do you all remember how beautiful and safe a place Brussels was. Not anymore, it is from a different world! U.S. must be vigilant and smart!

Trump said the "U.S. must be vigilant and smart" and said on the Today show that he wasn't against using waterboarding to get information out of Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam.

He also said he'd react to the Brussels attacks as president by being "very, very tough on the borders."

"They're just a city that used to be one of the finest and one of the most beautiful and one of the safest cities in the world," he said. "And now it's a catastrophic, very dangerous city where the police have very little control."

He said if he were president he would use any necessary technique to pull out information from Abdeslam, who was arrested in Brussels last week for his role in the November terror attacks in Paris.

"Frankly, the waterboarding, if it was up to me, and if we changed the laws or had the laws, waterboarding would be fine,'' he said. "If they could expand the laws, I would do a lot more than waterboarding. You have to get the information from these people.