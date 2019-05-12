Gemma Chan Explained Why She Liked A Salty Tweet About "Crazy Rich Asians" Costar Constance Wu

Crazy Rich Asians cast member Gemma Chan said Saturday that her reaction to a tweet that claimed costar Constance Wu had a "reputation for being rude" was an "accidental 'like."



The tweet in question, by Huffington Post and New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali, was a commentary on Wu's public complaints about the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat which had set off a swift backlash online. (Later, Wu said the renewal meant she'd have to give up an unnamed project "that would have challenged [her] as an artist.")

"Constance Wu's conduct today comes as no surprise to anyone who has worked with her in recent years," Ali's Friday tweet read. "She has a reputation for being rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful." Ali later deleted the tweet.