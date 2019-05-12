Gemma Chan Explained Why She Liked A Salty Tweet About "Crazy Rich Asians" Costar Constance Wu
Chan said the like was a mistake. "Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint."
Crazy Rich Asians cast member Gemma Chan said Saturday that her reaction to a tweet that claimed costar Constance Wu had a "reputation for being rude" was an "accidental 'like."
The tweet in question, by Huffington Post and New York Magazine contributor Yashar Ali, was a commentary on Wu's public complaints about the renewal of Fresh Off the Boat which had set off a swift backlash online. (Later, Wu said the renewal meant she'd have to give up an unnamed project "that would have challenged [her] as an artist.")
"Constance Wu's conduct today comes as no surprise to anyone who has worked with her in recent years," Ali's Friday tweet read. "She has a reputation for being rude, petty, mean-spirited, and ungrateful." Ali later deleted the tweet.
Chan tweeted that she didn't intentionally like the tweet.
"Just to clarify - it was an accidental 'like'. Anyone looking for drama or beef, sorry to disappoint," she said on Saturday.
Wu and Chan costarred in the 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians, the first major studio release with an all-Asian cast in 25 years.
In a statement on Saturday, Wu said she regretted complaining about the renewal of Fresh Off The Boat.
"My words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too," she said. "I do regret that and it wasn't nice and I'm sorry for that."
BuzzFeed News has contacted Ali, as well as representatives for Chan and Wu.
