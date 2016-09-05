Family Home Of Dead College Football Player Burglarized While They Attended His Memorial

The burglars took roughly $1,400-worth of the family's possessions.

The family home of Sam Foltz, a 22-year-old punter for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers who died in a car accident in July, was burglarized Sunday morning while the family attended a football game honoring him.

Greeley County Sheriff David Weeks told the Lincoln-Journal Star that the Foltz residence was burglarized sometime after the family left around noon on Saturday to attend a game in Lincoln and before they returned at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The burglars broke into the family's home and car and stole roughly $1,400 worth of the family's possessions, including a TV and tools.

