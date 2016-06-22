A Flight Was Diverted Because A Man Allegedly Tried To Kiss A Sleeping Teen Girl

The 23-year-old man was arrested on assault charges.

An Alaska-bound flight was diverted to Seattle on Tuesday after a man was accused of attempting to kiss a sleeping teen girl, an airport spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The flight took off from Portland at 12:45 p.m. local time, bound for Anchorage, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesperson Brian DeRoy said.

But during the flight, a 23-year-old man allegedly attempted to kiss a 16-year-old girl sitting next to him.

"Upon learning about the incident, the flight crew acted swiftly and separated the two passengers and the flight was diverted into Seattle," Alaska Airlines spokesperson Ann Zaninovich told BuzzFeed News.

The airline declined to provide further details out of respect for the girl's privacy.