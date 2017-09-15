Equifax Executives In Charge Of Information And Security Retire After Massive Data Breach

The personnel changes came about a week after the company disclosed that a cyberattack exposed the information of 143 million people.

A week after a massive cyberattack exposed the personal information of 143 million people, Equifax on Friday announced that the executives in charge of information and security were retiring.

The departures of chief security officer Susan Mauldin and chief information officer David Webb are "effective immediately," the credit rating firm said.

Through mid-May until July, when the company spotted suspicious activity, hackers were able to gain access to a huge amount of data, including Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, birth dates, and addresses.

"This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do," said Equifax chairman and CEO Richard Smith in a statement. "I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes."