Crowds Of Pushy Parents Turned A Kid's Easter Egg Hunt Into "A Mess"

An egg hunt hosted by PEZ Candy on Saturday quickly escalated from a children's Easter tradition into a parent's shoving match outside of the company's visitor center in Orange, Connecticut.

The event's organizers placed more than 9,000 eggs on three different fields. Each age group was scheduled for staggered hunts.

But around 10:30 a.m. ET parents "just bum-rushed that area," Nicole Welch, who attended the hunt with her four-year-old son, told WFSB.

PEZ General Manager Shawn Peterson said parents rushed the fields ahead of any direction by the event's staff "kind of like locusts."

"So we started talking to people and say, 'Hey, this is supposed to start at certain time'," said Peterson. "Well, that lasted about a minute and everyone just rushed the field and took everything."