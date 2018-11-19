David’s Bridal, the country’s largest bridal retailer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday to restructure its debt as it wrestles to manage a heavy debt load amid changing consumer tastes and increased competition from online bridal companies.

To the relief of brides waiting for their gowns, the company said its online and in-store orders and appointments will not be impacted.

The bankruptcy filing will reduce its debt by more than $400 million, the company announced in a press release Monday. It will continue to operate its more than 300 stores as it restructures its debt.

“For more than 60 years, David’s has delivered beautiful, high-quality dresses and accessories for our customers’ most special occasions, and the actions we are taking will enable us to build on that tradition,” Scott Key, CEO of David’s Bridal, said in a statement. “Our team is laser focused on providing brides and their families with the five-star service and experience they deserve and have come to expect from us.”

