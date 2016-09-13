People Literally Don't Understand What's In Their Credit Card Agreement

The average credit card agreement is written two grades above the average reading comprehension level, according to a CreditCards.com report.

CreditCards.com, a consumer site that compares credit cards, analyzed the readability of every 2016 credit card agreement on file at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and found on average they are written at an 11th grade reading level. Yet half of American adults read at a ninth grade level or below.

“They’re still mind-numbingly obtuse,” Joe Ridout, consumer services manager at the nonprofit Consumer Action, said in the report.

This is especially problematic as credit card companies offer worse terms to less-educated and less-affluent customers, according to a June 2016 paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The paper also found unfavorable terms also tended to appear in fine print on the last pages of the offer letter.

"In credit cards and other aspects of consumer banking, the model often relies on making money from fees that the customer isn’t paying attention to or is even aware of," said Claudine Gartenberg, assistant professor at New York University's Stern School of Business, to BuzzFeed News.

Although 91% of the US population has a high school degree, literacy studies show many adults read at a lower level than the highest grade they finished in school.

Only about one-in-three American adults have at least a bachelor’s degree, according to the US Census Bureau, but many contracts require this level of reading comprehension.

Barclays Bank Delaware agreements have an average grade-level rating of 14.8 — you would need to be a junior in college to comprehend the contract. TD Bank and Bank of America's contracts came in at 13.9 — roughly the reading level of someone with an associate’s degree or a sophomore in college.