This Mom Posted To Social Media To Get Her Son To Take Out The Trash

"What do I have to do? Post a picture there to get the trash out?"

For the last few months, most of Kerri's son's time has been spent on Imgur.

Kerri, who lives in Florida and requested that only her first name be used, would walk by her son Devon's computer or glance at his cell phone screen and see that he'd be laughing at something on the site.

"He would be like, 'Look at this thing' and would just show me different things he thought was funny," Kerri told BuzzFeed News.

Kerri said she often has to resort to creative measures to connect with Devon, who is a 20-year-old high-functioning autistic person.