A Middle School Student Was Allegedly Assigned A Math Quiz Referencing Guns And Prostitution

A middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave by Mobile Public Schools in Alabama after a mother discovered her son had allegedly been assigned a math quiz that references guns, drugs, and prostitution.

"Tyrone knocked up four girls in the gang. There are 20 girls in his gang. What is the exact percentage of girls he knocked up?" reads one question.

"Dwayne pimps three hos," reads another question. "If the price is $85 per trick, how many tricks per day must each ho turn to support Dwayne's $800 per day crack habit?"

"Raul wants to cut the pound of cocaine he bought for $40,000 to make a 20% profit," it reads. "How many one ounce bags will he need to make to obtain the 20% profit?"

Hall said the students weren't quite sure whether their teacher was assigning them the worksheet as a serious assignment.

"They took it as a joke, and she told them that it wasn't," said Hall. "They had to complete it and turn it in."

Hall told Fox 10 she met with the school on Tuesday.