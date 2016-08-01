Comcast Accused Of "Pattern Of Deceptive Practices" In $100-Million Lawsuit

The Washington Attorney General's office accused the company of 1.8 million violations of the state's Consumer Protection Act.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson slapped Comcast with a $100 million dollar lawsuit on Monday accusing the company of "engaging in a pattern of deceptive practices."

The office alleges the company misrepresented the scope of its service protection plan, hit customers with incorrect fees and administered improper credit screenings. In total, the charges amounted to more than 1.8 million individual violations of the Washington Consumer Protection Act.

"This case is a classic example of a big corporation deceiving its customers for financial gain,” said Ferguson at a press conference with reporters on Monday. “I won’t allow Comcast to continue to put profits above customers and the law."

Comcast said it was blindsided by the lawsuit, which came after discussions between the company and the government. "We worked with the Attorney General’s office to address every issue they raised, and we made several improvements based on their input," spokesperson Jenni Moyer said in a statement.

"Given that we were committed to continue working collaboratively with the Attorney General’s office, we’re surprised and disappointed that they have instead chosen litigation. We stand behind our products and services and will vigorously defend ourselves."

"This was systematic over a period of years"

The Washington Attorney General's office said the company deceived an estimated 1.2 million Comcast customers over its "customer guarantee."

The guarantee promises customers they won't be charged "for a service visit that results from a Comcast equipment or network problem,” according to its website.

Instead, the company allegedly "charged thousands of Washington customers for service calls that resulted from a Comcast equipment or network problem," according to the Washington Attorney General's office.



The office said it discovered the company used a special service code until June 2015 which allowed its technicians to charge customers for services that should be provided for free, according to Comcast documents obtained by Ferguson's office.