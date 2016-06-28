People Think This Guy's Game Developer Barbie Hack For His Wife Is Amazing

This is Marcus Montgomery and his wife, Lisette Titre-Montgomery. They are both game designers.

Titre-Montgomery was excited to buy Mattel's most recent Careers doll, Game Developer Barbie, Montgomery told BuzzFeed News. But the problem was she only came as a white doll with red hair.

His wife's attitude was it was "better to have a Game Developer Barbie than not have one at all," said Marcus, who created the website WeAreGameDevs.com to celebrate diversity in the video game industry.

But Titre-Montgomery didn't know that her husband had a fix for this bug. He bought a black Barbie and carefully dressed it in the Game Developer Barbie's clothes and placed it back into the box for Titre-Montgomery's birthday.

But Titre-Montgomery didn't know that her husband had a fix for this bug. He bought a black Barbie and carefully dressed it in the Game Developer Barbie's clothes and placed it back into the box for Titre-Montgomery's birthday.

"My ultimate goal was to make my wife smile," he said. "That’s really what I wanted. It was a birthday present and I just wanted to make sure she was happy."

"Game designers are the best problem solvers," said one person.

"Lets be real," he said. "It’s not something other mothers haven't done before."

But he did say that both he and Titre-Montgomery appreciate the importance of representation, especially in the game industry.

Titre-Montgomery, who is a successful game designer and advocate for black women in tech, emphasized the importance of awareness of black game developers to expand the culture of gaming in a May 2015 interview with Black Girl Nerds.

"If you see someone who looks like you doing something you want to do, it feels more possible," she said.