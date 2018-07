People Think This Guy's Game Developer Barbie Hack For His Wife Is Amazing Bug fixed. Twitter

This is Marcus Montgomery and his wife, Lisette Titre-Montgomery. They are both game designers. Marcus Montgomery

Titre-Montgomery was excited to buy Mattel's most recent Careers doll, Game Developer Barbie, Montgomery told BuzzFeed News. But the problem was she only came as a white doll with red hair. Barbie / Via shop.mattel.com

His wife's attitude was it was "better to have a Game Developer Barbie than not have one at all," said Marcus, who created the website WeAreGameDevs.com to celebrate diversity in the video game industry.

"My ultimate goal was to make my wife smile," he said. "That’s really what I wanted. It was a birthday present and I just wanted to make sure she was happy."

Montgomery shared the doll in a Facebook post that has racked up a ton of comments from people applauding him for his brilliant hack. Susan Mernit / Via facebook.com

"Game designers are the best problem solvers," said one person. Cat Dinh / Via facebook.com

However, Montgomery bucks any compliments calling him a genius. "Lets be real," he said. "It’s not something other mothers haven't done before."

But he did say that both he and Titre-Montgomery appreciate the importance of representation, especially in the game industry. Marcus Montgomery / Via facebook.com

Titre-Montgomery, who is a successful game designer and advocate for black women in tech, emphasized the importance of awareness of black game developers to expand the culture of gaming in a May 2015 interview with Black Girl Nerds. "If you see someone who looks like you doing something you want to do, it feels more possible," she said.