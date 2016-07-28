Some "American Sniper" Fans Are Pissed Bradley Cooper Went To The DNC

The Democratic National Convention's celebrity guests have received quite a bit of attention over the last few days, but none have caused quite an uproar like Bradley Cooper did on Wednesday night.

Cooper and his girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk, on Wednesday attended the convention, where TV cameras caught them chatting.

The actor's most recent notable film, American Sniper, about the life of the legendary Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, has many conservative fans, who applauded the film's portrayal of the military and veterans. Kyle was shot to death in 2013 by a Marine vet with PTSD, to whom he was offering support.