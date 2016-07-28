Some "American Sniper" Fans Are Pissed Bradley Cooper Went To The DNC
The Democratic National Convention's celebrity guests have received quite a bit of attention over the last few days, but none have caused quite an uproar like Bradley Cooper did on Wednesday night.
Cooper and his girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk, on Wednesday attended the convention, where TV cameras caught them chatting.
The actor's most recent notable film, American Sniper, about the life of the legendary Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, has many conservative fans, who applauded the film's portrayal of the military and veterans. Kyle was shot to death in 2013 by a Marine vet with PTSD, to whom he was offering support.
Cooper's portrayal of Kyle was apparently so convincing that people were surprised to learn he's actually a Democrat.
Some were even offended Cooper showed up to the DNC.
"Fuck you, Bradley Cooper," said one person.
Others were calling for a boycott of Cooper after his appearance.
"Bradley Cooper. Dead to me."
But other people quickly jumped into the fray to clarify that Cooper is an actor, and not the character he plays in movies.
Some even felt the need to make clear that other actors in famous roles are also not actually those characters.
It's also important to note that Cooper, who lent his voice to 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, isn't actually a talking raccoon.
