Ben Carson Has Everyone Pondering The “Fruit Salad Of Their Life”
People went bananas over Carson's comment.
At Thursday night’s Republican presidential debate, Dr. Ben Carson said when choosing a Supreme Court justice, he would look at the "fruit salad of their life."
"And this is the responsibility of Congress to come back and correct what the Supreme Court has done. That's why we have divided government. And we're going to have to encourage them to act in an appropriate way, or we will lose our religious freedom.
"And as president, I would go through and I would look at what a person's life has been. What have they done in the past? What kind of judgments have they made? What kind of associations do they have? That will tell you a lot more than an interview will tell you.
"The fruit salad of their life is what I will look at."
Carson's remarks had people on Twitter considering the fruit salads in their own life.
There were cascading cornucopias of fruit...
ADVERTISEMENT
A shark fruit salad...
This lemur seems to be enjoying the fruit salad of life...
People asked important questions about their fruit salad.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some saw a future line of bath products.
Or a new soap opera series.
Others saw more creative uses for fruit salad.
Carson's comment won him at least one new supporter.
People wanted to hear directly from Carson's fruit salad.
And within minutes, Ben's Fruit Salad started tweeting.
-
Leticia Miranda is a retail reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Leticia Miranda at leticia.miranda@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.